NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.
Police say the shooting happened on Foxon Street between Quinnipiac Avenue and Essex Street around 7:47 p.m.
A 16-year-old male was struck and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, police said.
The victim was listed in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
