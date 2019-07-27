NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the Tomlinson Bridge Friday night that left an 18-year-old dead and a 15-year-old in critical condition, said officials.
Police say around 10:26 p.m. Friday a vehicle struck a scooter on the Tomlinson Bridge on Forbes Avenue between East Street and Stiles Street. The scooter had two riders.
The vehicle then fled the scene after hitting the riders, said police.
Captain Anthony Duff said when officers and emergency medical responders arrived on scene they found a car's front bumper, a scooter, and two scooter riders lying in the road.
Officials say the two male victims, ages 18 and 15, were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital and the 15-year-old was listed in critical condition.
Police say witnesses told police dispatch the location of the suspect vehicle as it traveled towards Townsend Avenue. Officers then located the vehicle and the operator in the area of Parker Place.
The 55-year-old female operator was detained by officers. The East Haven resident was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a police guard. Officers then confirmed the vehicle and operator were involved in the crash.
The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. A section of Forbes Avenue was closed overnight for investigation but has since reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
