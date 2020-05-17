MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting in Middletown Sunday afternoon.
Police say multiple shots were fired around 4:25 p.m. in the area of McCarthy Park.
The injuries are not life threatening, police said.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.
