PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - Police will be present as a precaution at Putnam Elementary School Monday morning after a student threatened another student on social media over the weekend, officials said.
Police say they are conducting an investigation and the student is being dealt with accordingly.
Officers will be at the school as a precaution and to provide reassurance to parents.
The school sent a letter to parents Sunday, informing them of the incident.
