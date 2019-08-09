NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- Norwalk police have identified a suspect accused in a murder that happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Police were called to Fairfield Avenue for the report of a man having been stabbed.
The man, identified as 29-year-old Michael Moody, was taken to the hospital where he died.
A person of interest was identified as Sheldon Frierson, who was arrested at the scene and charged with violation of a protective order.
On Friday, police said they would serve Frierson with a murder charge.
He remains in custody.
