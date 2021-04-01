(WFSB) -- For the month of April, state troopers and police officers around the state will be cracking down on distracted drivers.
It’s part of the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. campaign that will run from April 1 to April 30.
In Connecticut in 2019, more than 6,600 crashes were attributed to distracted driving.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, between 2012 and 2019, 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver.
If someone is caught driving distracted, they will be fined $150.
If caught a second time, that fine will be doubled.
The fine is then $500 for three times or more.
