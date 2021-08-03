Crash snarls traffic on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

A crash involving a dump truck caused delays on the Berlin Turnpike near Deming Road on Dec. 7, 2017.

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - An intersection on the Berlin Turnpike will be the focus of police attention over the coming weeks.

The Berlin Turnpike and Deming Road intersection has been the site of many crashes, according to the Berlin Police Department.

Police said they'll be looking for cell phone use, red light violations, improper lane use, following too closely and other dangerous driving behaviors.

"Please do your part so we don't have to do ours," the department posted to social media.

