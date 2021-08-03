BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - An intersection on the Berlin Turnpike will be the focus of police attention over the coming weeks.
The Berlin Turnpike and Deming Road intersection has been the site of many crashes, according to the Berlin Police Department.
Police said they'll be looking for cell phone use, red light violations, improper lane use, following too closely and other dangerous driving behaviors.
"Please do your part so we don't have to do ours," the department posted to social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.