NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are expected to release new details about the investigation into the homicide of a Yale University student.
The city’s police chief and other law enforcement officials are expected to give an update on the investigation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, Yale University President Peter Salovey said 26-year-old Kevin Jiang was the victim of the homicide.
The Yale graduate student was shot and killed Saturday night in New Haven, near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence streets.
Jiang was attending the Yale School of Environment as a member of the class of 2022.
The police chief said earlier this week that they had developed information leading them to believe Jiang was targeted.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, members of New Haven's East Rock neighborhood, along with members of the anti-gun violence group Ice the Beef, held a vigil near the scene of where the shooting happened.
