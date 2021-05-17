SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The search continues for a missing mother from South Windsor.

Jessica Edwards was last seen one week ago.

Channel 3 is expecting an update from police on the latest search efforts sometime around 9 a.m. on Monday.

In the days since her disappearance, loved ones and law enforcement have been searching for the 30-year-old.

Over the weekend family, friends and law enforcement searched extensively for Edwards in an area near her home.

Police have called her disappearance suspicious.

May 17 marked day seven in the search for Edwards.

According to police, She was last seen getting into an unknown car the morning of May 10.

The Manchester Community College student missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital that morning, police said.

Loved ones reported her missing later that evening.

In the days since, family, friends and volunteers have been searching extensively and handing out flyers and posters.

Search continues for missing South Windsor mom SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The search for a missing South Windsor woman continues.

Over the weekend, law enforcement canvassed the Cinnamon Springs Condominiums where Edwards lives with her new husband and 7-month old baby.

Police said they are not ruling out foul play.

Investigators have been using K9s and an aerial support team as they try to track the missing mother down.

South Windsor woman reported missing by family The search continues for a woman from South Windsor who has been reported missing by her family.

Police said Edwards’ phone is off and she left her car at home.

South Windsor police said Edwards’ friends and family have been cooperative with the investigation.

Police have emphasized they need the help of the community in order to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to give South Windsor police a call.