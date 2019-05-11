WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The parties responsible for damaging fields at the Alma Pagels School in West Haven on May 5th have been identified, said police.
Police say multiple arrests are expected when the investigation concludes.
Officials say someone drove around the school on Benham Hill Road and caused damage to the fields.
The vehicle used in the incident had been reported missing out of East Haven and has been recovered.
According to police the identities of the suspects have not been released because the suspects are juveniles and the investigation is still ongoing.
