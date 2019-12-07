ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Police will release new information Saturday in the search for one-year-old Vanessa Morales of Ansonia.
Police found Vanessa's mother, Christine Marie Holloway, murdered inside their home Monday.
Vanessa was gone and has been missing for more than a week.
Earlier this week, police said they believed Vanessa is alive and somewhere in Connecticut.
The statewide search for her includes efforts by police, family, friends, and even strangers who have passed out flyers with Vanessa's photo.
Investigators have followed several leads, including searching a wooded area in Derby, nearby where investigators searched to clothing donation bins this week.
The First United Methodist Church of Ansonia will host a prayer vigil Saturday night for Vanessa's safe return. It will be held at Veterans Park, next to Ansonia City Hall.
Vanessa's father and Christine's boyfriend, Jose Morales, was arrested this week. He is being held on unrelated weapons charges. Police say he is cooperating with the investigation.
