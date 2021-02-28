NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - More information is expected to be released Monday on the ongoing investigation into the murder of a Yale graduate student.
Over the weekend, New Haven Police obtained an arrest warrant for Qinxuang Pan, who has been considered a person of interest in the case.
Court documents say that on the day Kevin Jiang was murdered, Pan had walked into a car dealership in Mansfield, Mass. and took a 2015 GMC Terrain out for a test drive, but never returned.
U.S. marshals said that the 29-year-old Pan could be staying with friends or family in Georgia.
If arrested outside of Connecticut, authorities are expected to have Pan extradited back to stand trial.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to Pan's arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).
