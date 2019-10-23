MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Someone vandalized a symbol of breast cancer awareness that belonged to the Milford Police Department.
Police said they will be pursuing criminal charges.
A person wrote "F*** the police" on the department's Breast Cancer Awareness Cruiser, which was parked at the Connecticut Post Mall.
Milford officers said they participated in an event at the mall on Oct. 11 to raise awareness. As is tradition, people affected by the cancer were able to sign the vehicle.
However, someone defaced the cruiser and put the phrase in a conspicuous spot, police said.
“I am far less concerned with the content of the message, and far more concerned with his choice to express this message on a vehicle designed to raise awareness and sensitivity to breast cancer which has so deeply affected many people," said Chief Keith Mello, Milford police. "We are vigorously investigating this incident."
Investigators said they obtained high quality surveillance footage that captured the incident on camera. They said they have a clear image of the suspect.
Once the person is identified, police said the criminal charges will be pursued.
