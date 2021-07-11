TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Torrington man is behind bars after allegedly calling a person a racial slur and attempted to run them over.
The incident unfolded on the evening of Monday, July 5 in the Stop and Shop parking lot on High Street.
Police say a man had been walking his dog across the parking lot when he passed by a vehicle with a man, identified as 74-year-old John Charity of Torrington, sitting inside it.
Charity then drove the car at the man at a high rate of speed, trying to run him over.
Police said that as he was trying to strike the man with his vehicle, Charity had called him a racial slur.
Charity was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and intimidation.
He was released on a $5,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Torrington Superior Court in late July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.