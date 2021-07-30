WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Illegal ATV riders in the streets is a problem cities and towns across the state have been trying to crack down on.

However, police said there are several obstacles in the way to keep them off.

There’s been a recent uptick in incidents involving these illegal riders, putting drivers and others on the road in danger.

It’s something many in Watertown worry about while on the road.

“They don’t have helmets. They’re doing wheelies, they’re scaring older people. I’m not old, but old people get nervous and it’s a shame,” said Russ Harrigan, of Watertown.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding those who are riding illegally.

They add that a problem in holding them accountable is they often ride through several jurisdictions at a time, making partnerships with neighboring police departments, like Waterbury, key.

Another problem, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo says, is how reckless the riders can be.

It limits how officers can react.

“This is not a situation where we would engage and pursue, it’s not that type of a crime. Certainly not something we would want to do, it would endanger their lives, our officers’ lives, or other innocent people in the community’s lives,” Spagnolo said.

There haven’t been any serious injuries stemming from road incidents with ATVs recently, but it’s something drivers worry can happen at any time.

“Somebody is going to really get hurt bad, parents are going to be screaming bloody murder that somebody hurt their child,” Harrigan said.

Watertown police recently created an email just for tips. Of course, you can still give them a call.

Also, Waterbury police has a dedicated phone number and email for tips on illegal ATV activity.

Watertown PD tips: tips@watertownctpd.org, or call 860-945-5200

Waterbury PD tips: atvtips@waterburyct.org or call 203-573-6662