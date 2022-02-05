GLASTOBURY, CT (WFSB) – The Glastonbury Police are reminding residents to always turn off your car and lock the doors when leaving it unattended after a car theft at a Home Depot.
On Feb. 2, a silver Honda CRV after the owner left their car unattended in the parking lot while it was running and accessible.
The owner did have the key fob on them, but the Honda CRV can be driven without the fob once the engine has been turned on.
