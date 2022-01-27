SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police (CSP) are investigating a deadly crash on the entrance ramp of Exit 12 on Route 8 North in Shelton.
Police say two people died in the crash.
The crash was first reported Thursday morning around 11:31 a.m.
A 2002 Honda Accord was found off the on-ramp. It was overturned on its roof after hitting multiple trees, police said.
Police say two occupants were found dead.
"No witnesses to the crash were identified and it is believed that the crash likely occurred at an unknown time prior to January 27," state police said. "At this time the identity of both occupants, and the owner of the Honda Accord, all remain unknown."
The state department of transportation still lists the area as closed to traffic.
Drivers should consider alternate routes and avoid the area.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective Mark Jesudowich of Connecticut State Police at 860-706-5653.
