NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police say two people were killed after a car crashed into a building Friday night.
Police say they responded to the Deli Market on Grand Avenue at Blatchley Avenue around 11:03 p.m. to investigate a vehicle into a building.
Officials say police found two pedestrians pinned between the building and the vehicle. The pedestrians died of their injuries.
According to police the operator of the vehicle was in stable condition and a passenger was treated for minor injuries.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area as it is still an active scene and officials continue to investigate.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.