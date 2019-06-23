NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Route 34 in Newtown Sunday morning.
The single-vehicle crash, which happened in the area of Jordan Hill Road, was reported around 2 a.m.
The crash closed Route 34 between Route 111 and Wasserman Way, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The road has reopened.
Officials say police found an older model Jeep Cherokee that had driven off the shoulder of Route 34 into a ravine that is a hundred feet deep and heavily wooded.
Two people, the driver and a passenger, were found in the vehicle. Officials say emergency medical personnel pronounced the occupants dead on scene. They were residents of Newtown.
Police say the Connecticut Medical Examiner’s Office is examining the cause of death for the occupants.
The Newtown Police Accident Reconstruction Team will be investigating the crash.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.