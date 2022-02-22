HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening.

Lieutenant Boisvert with Hartford police confirmed two people were killed in the shooting. 

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

Police say the shooting happened on Westminster Street.

Westminster Street is closed in the area of Lyme Street as police investigate. 

The victims have not been identified. 

