HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after two people were killed in a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening.
Lieutenant Boisvert with Hartford police confirmed two people were killed in the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the shooting happened on Westminster Street.
Westminster Street is closed in the area of Lyme Street as police investigate.
The victims have not been identified.
