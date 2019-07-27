NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the Tomlinson Bridge Friday night that left two people seriously injured, said officials.
Police say around 10:32 p.m. Friday a vehicle struck a scooter that was occupied by an operator and a passenger. The vehicle then fled the scene but was followed by a witness.
Officials say the witness told police dispatch the location of the suspect vehicle. Officers then located the vehicle and the operator in the area of Parker Place.
Captain Anthony Duff said the offender was placed under arrest. The two scooter occupants suffered life-threatening injuries. The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.
