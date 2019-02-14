HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fallout continues after disturbing complaints of sexual harassment inside the Hartford Police Department.
On Wednesday, Channel 3 released details of a female officer’s complaint against the alleged actions of a sergeant.
Both the Hartford Police Union and the city’s mayor are speaking out about the allegations.
Verbal complaints were raised back in May of last year and an investigation was launched.
Now, nine months later, there’s no clear understanding of what came of that investigation.
The officer says nothing changed, so both the union and the mayor are demanding to know what’s taking so long.
Through two sources, Channel 3 obtained a nine-page memo to Hartford’s human resource director that Officer Kelly Baerga wrote the Hartford Police Department, “created an atmosphere filled with anxiety, hopelessness, and constant and continued fear of retaliation and compromised safety.”
All this stems from the alleged actions of Hartford Police Sgt. Andrew Rodney.
Baerga, who’s the department’s LGBTQ liaison, is also a face of the department.
In the memo, she accuses Rodney of gawking at female recruits, making crude remarks about her sexuality, and making crude sexual gestures.
The memo goes into explicit detail of multiple accounts of this behavior.
It also reveals that Baerga spoke with Assistant Chief Raphael Medina and the city’s human resource department last year, yet she says nothing changed.
In fact, she says that after Rodney was interviewed, he retaliated against her by confronting her and yelling and allegedly leaving a fake gun in her cruiser.
In this memo, she does write that Rodney offered an apology, but also expresses frustration about the lack of results after her initial complaint.
Both her union and the city’s mayor agree.
“We really feel that in this situation, the administration really did a disservice and handled this improperly,” said John Szewczyk, Hartford Police Union President.
“I think it’s taken took long. I said to my team today, we have an obligation to not only investigate thoroughly, but do it swiftly,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
Channel 3 reached out multiple times in multiple ways to the internal affairs unit, wanting to know what the policy is when it comes to harassment complaints and if it was followed in Baerga’s case.
We haven’t heard back, but the police union says it needs to be addressed soon.
“The length and timeliness is something that needs to, it shouldn’t take nine months. Nothing should take nine months,” said Szewczyk.
A possible reason for the department being tight lipped is that this still is an ongoing investigation.
City officials said when it’s done, the findings are usually reviewed by the chief and the mayor.
