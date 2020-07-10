MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Police have identified two suspects accused in a reported assault that happened last month in Mystic.
According to Stonington police, arrest warrants have been signed for Philip Samer and Emily Orbay, who are both known primarily in Nassau County, NY.
Samer is set to be charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias, and Orbay would be charged with third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.
The charges stem from a reported incident at the Quality Inn on June 26 involving a Black female employee.
Crystal Boyd, 59 of Groton, spoke with Eyewitness News saying she was the victim of a racist attack while she was working at the front desk at the Quality Inn in Mystic.
RELATED: Woman recounts racist attack while working at a Mystic hotel
Boyd said she was verbally and physically assaulted, saying she was punched, kicked, and stomped by a man and his girlfriend. While this was happening, Boyd says they were hurling racial slurs.
Stonington police said authorities in New York are actively searching for the two suspects. They are asking for anyone with information to give them a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.