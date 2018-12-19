SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - There's no place like home for the holidays; but if homeowners aren't careful, the celebrations could be more stressful that joyous.
That's why the Simsbury Police Department issued some reminders for people to better secure their homes this holiday season.
It posted a short but informative video to its Facebook page.
Members of the department shared some helpful tips for times when there's increased mail and package deliveries, as well as more people milling around.
When it comes to a home, police said it's about creating a perception that someone is always there. They suggested turning on lights or installing motion detectors.
If people are leaving town, like the department know and have a friend or trusted neighbor keep an eye out for any activity.
Homeowners will also want to have someone stop by to pick up any mail or simply stop mail altogether.
Police said the tips are things people should consider for all times during the year, not just the holidays.
Another year-round reminder police issued was to take personal items, valuables and vehicle key fobs out of the car and lock up.
"We felt it was really important to inform the community about a lot of break-ins and activities we were having in town and some really simple solutions people could use to protect themselves," said Officer Lauren Devin, community services officer, Simsbury police.
Police also encouraged people to help their children memorize their name, address, telephone number, their parents' or guardians' names and what to do in the event they are approached by a stranger.
To watch their video, head here.
