ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield Police said they have located a blind man who went missing on Saturday.
A family member contacted Enfield Police and said that he was unable to get in contact with his brother.
Police determined the man had walked away from the home and became disoriented.
Vernon Police assisted in the search with a drone.
The Vernon Police drone pilot found the man after about 30 minutes of searching, officials said. He was about 100 yards into the woods and down an embankment.
The man told rescue personnel he had become disoriented because of medical conditions. He also said he was outside for about 33 hours and survived overnight in temperatures as low as 9 degrees Fahrenheit.
The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.
The Thompsonville Fire Department, Enfield EMS, and Enfield Housing Authority also helped in the response.
