HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are warning drivers Wednesday night to stay off the roads because of serious flooding.
Police say many roads are flooding are are not safe to drive on.
Hartford Fire and the Hartford Department of Public Works is responding to multiple disabled vehicles, police said.
"Companies have been extremely busy assisting civilians trapped in flooded streets throughout the North End," said Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta with the Hartford Fire Department.
Police said that if you get stuck, stay with your vehicle and crews will help.
