SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Simsbury police are warning residents of recent overnight car break-ins.
Police said some vehicles had been left unlocked while others were damaged in order to gain access.
The break-ins occurred during the overnight hours on Tuesday into Wednesday throughout the town.
The thefts happened at the Simsbury Inn, McLean Home, Gillette Court, Hoskins Crossing, Belden Forest Court, and Meadowview Apartments.
Items such as purses, money, credit cards, and computers were stolen from the cars.
Police are reminding residents to never leave valuables in cars and local cars overnight.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call police at 860-658-3145.
