NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - People in Norwich have notified police of a scam involving someone pretending to be a security advisor from Amazon.
Police said the scammer tells the victim that their account has been hacked and that the victim must purchase a gift card to stop it.
"We are advising you to please hang up the phone and not enter your Amazon account," Norwich police said. "If you feel like you have been compromised, call Amazon directly and not the person who originally called."
Police advised people to never provide information, payment methods or any other information over the phone.
