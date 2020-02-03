EASTON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Easton are warning people about scammers who are pretending to be them.
According to a notice sent out by the Easton Police Department, two incidents were reported in the Fairfield County region.
Police said the scammers pose as law enforcement and claim the victim was linked to a crime in another state.
The scammers then claim they can help protect the victim's money by transferring cash to retail gift cards or by sending money orders to a third party.
The money is never seen again.
Anyone with questions about suspicious phone calls or persons should call police before taking any action.
East police's phone number is 203-268-4111.
(1) comment
If you are ignorant enough to believe these people are LE officers, you deserve it. Sorry not sorry.
