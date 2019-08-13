GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police are warning people that their social security numbers were not suspended and calls about that are a scam.
Officers in Greenwich released a public safety announcement about the scam on Monday.
They also reminded people that social security scams are not new.
They warned people to:
- Not trust their caller IDs.
- Not to give out social security numbers or other personal information over the phone.
- Not to send money. Scammers often request funds through Western Union or gift cards.
If someone becomes a victim, police recommended calling the Social Security Administration directly at 1-800-772-1213 or visiting the website identitytheft.gov/ssa.
More information on this and similar scams can be found on the Federal Trade Commission's website here.
