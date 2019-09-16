(WFSB) – Local police departments are warning residents of a scam going around for a mobile payment app.
The app, Venmo, is used as a digital wallet.
East Windsor Police put out a warning that there is a scam that sends users a text message about the Venmo account, saying that it will be charged.
The text will ask if you want to cancel the withdrawal, you will need to log onto your app and decline it.
The message will then allow you to log on with any phone number and password. It will then ask you to verify who you are by entering the bank card number and other personal and financial information.
The scam will use the same colors and fonts at the Venmo app.
Police say to not use the pages provided by the text or enter your account information.
Anyone who may have fallen prey to the scam is advised to contact their bank or credit card lender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.