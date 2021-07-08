WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident.
It happened around 7:45 Wednesday morning in the area of 120 Division Street.
Police say that an argument had occurred between at least two people when a man, identified as Brandon Santiago, 27, of Waterbury, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at a vehicle leaving the area.
No one was injured in the incident.
Santiago was last seen leaving the area in a grey colored Honda Accord with damage along its passenger side back bumper.
A warrant was later issued for Santiago's arrest.
He is wanted on numerous charges, including criminal attempt at assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Santiago is described as a 5'6" Hispanic male and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police said Santiago is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on Santiago's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
