WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Watertown woman has been arrested after allegedly leaving two children she is responsible for home alone for two days and nights, police said.
Police say Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of Judson Street, was arrested on January 15 for leaving the children alone while going out of state.
The children are both 12 years old, police said.
Police say Caviasca was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.
She was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on January 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.