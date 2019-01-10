WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation continued on Thursday into the suspicious death of a woman at a home in Watertown.
They identified the victim as 70-year-old Maryann Kibbe-Stanisz.
They believe she was the victim of an assault on Tuesday and now consider the case a homicide.
They launched their investigation on Wednesday at the home on Bushnell Avenue, which is in the Oakville section of town.
Police were out at the scene for about 15 hours.
They were first called to the home around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to perform a well-being check.
Police said a friend who had regular contact with the victim had not heard from her in a few days.
Police said they learned that the woman's car, a gray PT Cruiser, was missing. It was later found in the Lit Ultra Lounge parking lot on West Main Street in Waterbury.
The Connecticut State Police crime scene unit was called.
Wednesday night, Channel 3 saw police combing the Bushnell Avenue scene for evidence.
Watertown police said they're looking at all possible leads in the case.
They said Kibbe-Stanisz recently spoke to a handyman about tree work and odd jobs around the house. However, the handyman is not a suspect.
Still, officers said they want to talk to him and asked him to give them a call.
Police asked anyone who may have seen something in the neighborhood to call them at 860-945-5200.
"We cannot rule out that this was a random act of violence at this point," police said.
Neighbors told Channel 3 that they're rattled by what unfolded and want to know what happened.
"It’s too bad. She was a nice lady," said Steven Anderson of Watertown. "She was quiet. Kept to herself."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.