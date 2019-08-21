ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Enfield police want to speak with the relative of a 79-year-old woman who was found dead inside a home.
Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox said Anthony Ward is not a suspect; however, police would like to speak with him after they received a tip from a relative who received a letter.
The letter was brought to police on Tuesday and officers went to a home on 2nd Avenue.
"A relative who was a recipient of the letter brought that letter to the police department prompting us to come to this address," Fox said. "They received [the letter] via U.S. Mail is my understanding."
It appears the 79-year-old woman died of blunt force, according to Fox.
Ward was in recent contact with the victim, police said.
OFficers are looking for the 79-year-old woman's vehicle and Ward.
The missing vehicle is a black 2013 Toyota Corolla, with the Connecticut license plate AS63916.
There is no danger to the public, Fox said.
All roads in the area are open to traffic.
