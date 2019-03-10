STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A woman was arrested for DUI after fatally striking two pedestrians in Stonington on Saturday, said police.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, Carol Belli, 73, of Groton, was arrested for DUI following the crash.
According to police, Belli struck the two pedestrians while they were crossing the intersection of Route 27 and Rossie Pentway. Belli was traveling north when she struck them in the northbound lane. The crash happened around 8 p.m.
Both pedestrians were transported to the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London where they were pronounced dead, said police.
The victims, an 88-year-old male and a 78-year-old female, have not yet been identified. Police say the names of the victims will be released on Monday, March 11th.
Belli was released on a $600 non-surety bond. She is due in court March 20th.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
