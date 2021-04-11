NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London are searching for two suspects involved in an armed carjacking over the weekend.
It happened just before 1 Sunday afternoon near the corner of Bank and Summer Streets.
Police say a gray Mazda with two people inside rear ended a 2018 silver Infinity Q60.
When the driver of the Infinity got out to inspect the damage, she said one of the occupants in the Mazda got out and pointed a gun at her before taking off in the Infinity.
The Mazda took off shortly after.
The Infinity has a CT license plate of 4AFSE4.
Police said one of the suspects is described as a young either black or Hispanic man wearing all black clothing.
A description of the second suspect is not yet known.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.
