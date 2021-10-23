(WFSB) - Dozens of police departments in Connecticut are participating in National Drug Take Back Day, so if you have any unwanted medications, today is the day to get rid of them.
You can drop off any expired or unused medication at various locations across the state.
This is all to prevent people from abusing drugs and potentially avoiding addiction or death.
Many Connecticut police departments will take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration's twenty-first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including North Haven, East Hartford, and Meriden.
It's all to get rid of those unneeded medications that officials say too often become a gateway to addiction and as the U.S continues to be in an opioid epidemic, DEA officials say drug overdoses are up thirty percent over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives a day.
Police are asking people to not bring liquids or sharp objects and illegal drugs are not accepted.
For more details on this event or to find a location near you, you can head here to learn more.
