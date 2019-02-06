FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in for a driving under the influence crash that involved an off-duty officer back in January.
According to police, James Crowther, 49, of Bridgeport, was under the influence of alcohol and psychoactive drugs when he was traveling the wrong way on Kings Highway Cutoff near New England Avenue in Fairfield.
The incident happened on Jan. 20 just before 11 p.m.
Police said Crowther was heading east in the westbound lane when he collided with the front end of the officer's off-duty vehicle.
They said Crowther showed signs of intoxication at the scene.
Both he and the officer were transported to a local hospital for injuries.
Two days later, a judge signed off on a search warrant for blood and urine samples, along with medical records, for Crowther.
The records indicated that Crowther had a blood-alcohol content level of .29 and that he tested positive for a family of psychoactive drugs called benzodiazepines.
Crowther turned himself in on an active arrest warrant.
He was charged with driving under the influence, failure to obtain a Connecticut driver's license after 30 days of residing in the state, and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Crowther was held on a $25,000 court-set bond and given a court date of Feb. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.