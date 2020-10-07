(WFSB) – The vice presidential debate is being called one of the most consequential vice presidential debates in history.
Channel 3 spoke with a political expert who broke down the questions and answers.
The political analyst says debates usually don’t tend to sway elections, but there was a lot of interest in the debate, especially following the intense presidential debate.
“You are hearing, at least in some part, what these vice presidential nominees think and what the campaigns think about political issues,” said Welsey Renfro, Quinnipiac University Political Science Professor.
From healthcare to COVID to the economy, Professor Wesley Renfro says Americans go to hear more this week than last time around.
“It could be more focused on issues of substance, but it was sort of spectacularly absent in the first debate,” Renfro said.
Senator Kamala Harris brought up the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and Vice President Mike Pence took aim at the Democrat’s plan for taxes.
A major topic experts say many Americans tuned in for was being a successor to the next president, with both candidates in line to be the oldest president the country has had.
Both narrowly dodged the question.
“I think it’s a delicate proposition to ask them about the age of the top of the ticket because I don’t think they want to admit that there’s some chance that the president because of their comparatively advanced ages might have some chance of dying in office for example,” Renfro said.
Although the debate ranks higher in civility than last week’s debate, Renfro says Pence may be scrutinized fore interrupting Harris several times.
“I think there are a lot of women this debate where in personal or professional situations where men, particularly perhaps men of a certain age, spoke over them,” Renfro said.
Renfro says Harris held her own, but displays a better performance during pre-rehearsed situations.
“But in general, I think they’re both doing a pretty fine job,” Renfro said.
As far as appeal, Renfro says Harris seemed to try to swing voters while Pence appealed to his voter base.
