PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) – The treasurer of the Democratic Town Committee in Prospect has been suspended after he was accused of making insensitive tweets on Thursday.
Jeffrey LaMontagne says he was hacked on Twitter and that he is not responsible for the offensive tweets made from his account after the accidental death of a beloved Manchester Republican official on election night.
An investigation has been launched, but for right now, the tweets have cost LaMontagne his position.
Minutes after Manchester Republican Town Committee Chairman John Deeb was struck and killed by a car on election night, dozens of people connected to Connecticut politics, on both sides of the aisle, offered heartfelt condolences on social media.
One Twitter account, managed by LaMontagne, made jokes about the tragedy.
LaMontagne allegedly tweeted out, “Things are so bad for Republicans that the chair of the Manchester Republicans jumped in traffic.”
Then, a second tweet from LaMontagne’s account said, “It’s true, the Republican chairmen of the Manchester GOP threw himself in traffic.”
On Thursday afternoon, LaMontagne tweeted to his seven followed that his account had been hacked. He wrote, “Today I was made aware of offensive comments made on my Twitter account about the passing of the Manchester Republican Party Chair. My account was hacked and I did not make those comments. My thoughts and prayers to go the family of the late chair.”
Immediately, the chairmen of Connecticut’s Republican Party, J.R. Romano, expressed skepticism tweeting, “Let me guess. It was the Russians. Jeffrey LaMontagne made vile comments on the tragic death of John Deeb not once but twice. He wasn’t hacked. His Twitter replies are full of attacks. He should step down and learn a lesson in decency.”
Channel 3 attempted to speak with LaMontagne about the incident, but a relative said he wasn’t available at the time.
LaMontagne’s boss, Betty Bajek, condemned the tweets and said LaMontagne had been suspended from his position.
She released a statement saying, “This afternoon, I was made aware of egregious comments made on the Twitter account of the Prospect Democratic Town Committee (DTC) treasurer, Jeff LaMontagne, following the untimely death of Manchester Republican Town Committee Chair John Deeb. As Chair of the Prospect DTC, I speak for all of us when I say we are deeply offended by these posts. Regardless of any political affiliation, the death of a spouse, parent, or friend is a great sadness and we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of John Deeb as well as to the Manchester RTC.
Please know that any statements expressed on social media, other than from the Democrat Town Committee (DTC) Chair, are those of individuals, and do not represent the DTC. The comments in question are not in any way condoned or supported by the Prospect DTC, nor are they in line with our core values of community, decency, and character. We are nevertheless very sorry for any additional pain they have caused Mr. Deeb's family, friends, or colleagues. At this point, Jeff LaMontagne has been suspended from his duties as DTC Treasurer.”
Romano says he won’t be satisfied until LaMontagne resigns.
