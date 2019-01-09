HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont was sworn in as the state's 89th governor.
During his state of the state address on Wednesday afternoon, he outlined what he wants to accomplish during his time as governor.
"Every election gives us a fresh start and this is our chance to reinvent Connecticut," Lamont said.
His message, one of reality but optimism, he praised the state's skilled workforce, but said much work is needed to grow more jobs.
He said there's no time to look back.
"As one of the first Governors who comes from the business world, I will be hyper-focused on job creation. My primary objective is to get this economy growing again," Lamont said.
Gov. Lamont was sworn in on Wednesday around 1 p.m. at the William A. O'Neill State Armory in Hartford.
Lt. Gov-elect Susan Bysiewicz was sworn in Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m.
“The road ahead might be tough," Bysiewicz said. "The work begins today and we must do that work together."
Lamont posted the day's schedule on his official Twitter account.
Today's schedule:10:00am: Swearing-in of @LGSusanB 🙋♀️12:30pm: Inauguration of Gov. Lamont, AG Tong, @SOTSMerrill, @ComptrolLembo and Treasurer Wooden 🙋♂️1:30pm: Inaugural parade 🚶♂️🚶♀️2:30pm: Gov. Lamont delivers State of the State 🗣️Live stream link: https://t.co/v4dZXkgKUB pic.twitter.com/RmTHWjJJ0Y— Gov. Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 9, 2019
Lamont told Channel 3 that they're ready to take the reigns.
“Susan is a great partner," Lamont said. "She knows Hartford, she knows her way around the capitol. I'm a private sector guy coming in from outside. I think it is a pretty good team.”
Lamont also said he's ready to be bold, especially with transportation.
"I believe in the 30-30-30. I want the following to be a reality 30 minutes from Hartford to New Haven, 30 minutes from New Haven to Stamford, and 30 minutes from Stamford to New York," Lamont said.
He's also committed to a balanced budget that cities and towns can count on.
The event was available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis, Lamont's transition team said.
The new team has vowed to tackle several issues in the state.
Lamont said during his campaign that he did not want to raise the state income tax. He said he sees funding opportunities to repair roads and bridges by way of tolls on tractor trailers. He also supports the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Lamont and Bysiewicz predicted that in a few years, the state will be stronger.
“I think you're going to say we haven't solved all the fiscal issues, but we are on the path to resolution people know their pensions will be secure and will know the budget a few years out," Lamont said.
Leaders on both sides of the aisle said they are eager for a fresh start.
"There was togetherness there, there wasn't any blaming. It was we got to get it together, we got to work together," said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
"Governor Malloy wasn't an extremely principled governor who did what had to be done under difficult circumstances and Gov. Lamont will do the same thing," said Democratic State Senator and Senate President Martin Looney.
However, Lamont's plan to raise the state's minimum wage and paid family leave has a few, if any, Republicans on board.
"We believe in the concept but once again it is not enough to believe in a concept - when its administered its hurting the very people you want to help," said Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Themis Klarides.
House Democrats see it differently.
"Working together, having a big table, that's something. We took our lumps last year, but that's awesome," said Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
The inaugural parade followed the swearing-in ceremony. Then Gov. Lamont delivered his state of the state address.
An inaugural ball on Wednesday night is also open to the public, but tickets must be purchased. They're available online here.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the inauguration. The events will be live-streamed on WFSB.com as well as on the station's Facebook page.
