WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The battle over tolls is heating up, and Gov. Ned Lamont made another pitch on Wednesday, unveiling a few more details.
However, opposition is fierce as Republicans said there is no plan and it leaves legislators out of the process.
Proposals that would implement a toll system on state highways cleared a hurdle last month when they were approved by the Transportation Committee.
"This is key to the economic future of the state, getting our transportation system fixed," Lamont said on Wednesday.
Tolls would be implemented on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15. Lamont's plans call for 50 toll gantries on those highways.
This is in an effort to raise roughly $800 million per year.
On Wednesday, Lamont held a news conference where he released examples of how much selected trips around the state would potentially cost under the current proposal.
Hartford to New Haven (Peak)
- Each way: $1.72
- Day: $3.44
- Week: $17.20
- Month: $68.80
- Year: $894.40
Hartford to New Haven (Off-Peak)
- Each Way: 1.36
- Day: $2.72 round trip each day
- Week: $13.60
- Month: $54.40
- Year: $707.20
New Haven to Milford (Peak)
- Each Way: $0.44
- Day: $0.88
- Week: $4.40
- Month: $17.60
- Year: $228.80
New Haven to Milford (Off-Peak)
- Each Way: $0.35
- Day: $0.70
- Week: $3.50
- Month: $14.00
- Year: $182.00
Old Lyme to New London (Peak)
- Each Way: $0.61
- Day: $1.22
- Week: $6.10
- Month: $24.40
- Year: $317.20
Old Lyme to New London (Off Peak)
- Each Way: $0.49
- Day: $0.98
- Week: $4.90
- Month: $19.60
- Year: $254.80
Waterbury to Danbury (Peak)
- Each Way: $1.28
- Day: $2.56
- Week: $12.80
- Month: $51.20
- Year: $665.60
Waterbury to Danbury (Off-Peak)
- Each Way: $1.02
- Day: $2.04
- Week: $10.20
- Month: $40.80
- Year: $530.40
Tolls would put some of the burden on out-of-state drivers, possibly 40 percent, but there isn't a finished product.
No complete plan of exactly where all gantries would be, or a breakdown of all the costs for cars and trucks.
The DOT has said if the proposals go through, the state could see tolls as early as 2023.
“To get Connecticut growing again, we have to get Connecticut moving again,” Lamont said. “We remain committed to passing a proposal that reflects the feedback and suggestions from members of the legislature, who – like us – know that the ratings agencies and businesses alike are watching our debate on this critical issue. We continue to discuss the full proposal and look forward to working with our colleagues to best support Connecticut’s economic development and growth.”
Lamont argues that the revenue generated from tolls would help upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure, including making repairs to a number of deteriorating bridges.
The governor is also looking at discounts for residents, frequent users like commuters, and possibly some free bus service.
Republicans claim it's just another tax and that there hasn't even been a discussion about other potential revenue-generating options.
"They are going to determine how much they are going to charge without one legislator weighing in. How disrespectful could you be to the people of Connecticut by saying give us the authority and we will tell you how much and there isn't anything you can do about it. That's simply outrageous," said Republican State Senator and Minority Leader Len Fasano.
Republicans have a plan, but it relies on borrowing. Lamont said it would put projects like school construction, clean water funding, and municipal grants in jeopardy.
An anti-toll movement has also been vocal, and there have been a forums and rallies around the state.
A forum in Wallingford is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The event is being put on by Senate Republican leader Len Fasano and two Republicans on the state's Transportation Committee.
They said they'll be there to answer questions from attendees.
These rates will only apply if you have an E-Z Pass tag and it's a Connecticut tag and you are a commuter who makes 40 or more trips per month.
If you do not have an E-Z Pass tag, it is not a Connecticut tag, or you are not a commuter, the rates will be higher. How much higher? Of course, they don't divulge that. Why? Because they don't want people judging by full real information, they want people judging by limited and artificially optimistic. Reality will be different, but they don't want us to know that until it's already in place. We should expect such shenanigans from a politician and especially one who campaigned on trucks-only tolls, only to abruptly flip-flop, upon securing election, to say let's toll all vehicles. Why only shake down truckers when you can shake down everyone? Of course, it will be nice to collect $50 violation fees and $100 registration reinstatement fees from people whose toll balances went $0.50 negative or who failed to promptly pay that $1.50 toll bill that got buried in the pile of mail. Of course, some of those bills in the mail will be due to the system malfunctioning and double charging, but some people won't know the difference and just pay up because disputing is too much of a hassle or they failed to initiate the dispute within the narrow window.
There will be an appointed, non-elected toll authority who will set rates. They will set the rates to whatever they want and face no political risk, yet elected officials will get the financial benefit. The deception is calculated and deliberate.
Be warned. The toll monster in Connecticut is just in its embryo stage. Kill it now while you can, because it will wreak havoc if it is allowed to grow to maturity.
The beginning of the end for the Northeast.
Yeah, because there are no tolls in the entire Northeast. Good one. XD
Lets just start with 95. If that works well, then expand into 84. Only the highways that fully bisect the state should be tolled.
