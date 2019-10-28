Here is a list of questions that will be seen on ballots across the state:
Bristol
1. Y/N - "Shall technical amendments to Sections 2, 12A, 16, 19(a), 38, 39A, and 42 be approved?"
2. Y/N - "Shall the building official duties as the clerk of the zoning commission and zoning board of appeals, and zoning enforcement officer be removed?"
3. Y/N - "Shall the treasurer be changed from an elected to an appointed officer, and a technical revision and removal of a gender reference be approved?"
4. Y/N - "Shall the role of the board of police commissioners be clarified as an advisory and policy board to the police department?"
5. Y/N - "Shall the role of the board of police commissioners be revised and the factors and weights removed from the promotional process in the police department?"
6. Y/N - "Shall the role of the board of police commissioners be revised and certain requirements removed in hiring the chief of police?"
7. Y/N - "Shall the operational responsibility and fiscal oversight of the sewer department be clarified?"
8. Y/N - "Shall the City of Bristol approved the City Council Resolution dated August 13, 2019 that adopts the Connecticut City and Town Development Act, which grants additional authority to aid and promote industrial and other forms of economic development?"
Canton
1. Y/N - "Shall the Charter of the Town of Canton be revised as proposed by the Canton Charter Revision Commission and as approved by the Canton Board of Selectmen?"
Cheshire
1. Y/N - "Shall the $310,000 appropriation and bond authorization for technology - Town and school security project be approved?"
2. Y/N - "Shall the $100,000 appropriation and bond authorization for land acquisition be approved?"
3. Y/N - "Shall the $1,700,000 appropriation and bond authorization for road improvement program be approved?"
4. Y/N - "Shall the $1,800,000 appropriation and bond authorization for repairs to the West Johnson Avenue Bridge over Ten Mile River be approved?"
5. Y/N - "Shall the $250,000 appropriation and bond authorization for window replacements at Cheshire High School be approved?"
6. Y/N - "Shall the $600,000 appropriation and bond authorization for boiler replacements at Doolittle School be approved?"
7. Y/N - "Shall the $450,000 appropriation and bond authorization for HVAC improvements for Highland School be approved?"
East Windsor
1. Y/N - "Shall the Charter be amended to include specific Connecticut General Statute numbers when referencing a Connecticut Statute?"
2. Y/N - "Shall Charter Section 6-6(D) be amended to change the title of the Town Treasurer to Finance Director and throughout the Charter?"
3. Y/N - "Shall Charter Section 8-3, entitled General Provisions, be amended to add a subsection that establishes a sealed bid procedures requiring bids to be submitted to the Town Clerk and opened publicly?"
4. Y/N - "Shall Proposed New Charter Section 6-6(I), entitled Administrative Officer, be added to the Town Charter to establish a professional Administrative Officer position, effective July 1, 2020?"
5. Y/N - "Shall Charter Section 8-6 be amended to require a narrative supporting the need and cost of supplementary appropriations be filed with the Town Clerk?"
6. Y/N - "Shall Charter Sections 8-5, entitled Submission of Budgets to Referendum, be amended to require separate votes for the Town Government Budget and Board of Education Budget at the Budget Referendum Ballot?"
7. Y/N - "Shall Charter Section 8-9, entitled Annual Audit, be amended to require operational audits of the three (3) largest Town operating departments every four (4) years?"
8. Y/N - "Shall Charter Section 6-6(B), entitled Town Counsel, be amended to make the appointment of Town Counsel by the Board of Selectmen subject to the recommendation of the First Selectman?"
9. Y/N - "Shall Charter Section 10-5, entitled Town Meeting by Petition, be amended to increase the minimum number of days to fourteen (14) to collect signatures to adjourn a special Town Meeting to a Referendum?"
10. Y/N - "Shall Proposed New Charter Section 10-9, entitled Automatic Referendum, be added to the Charter requiring a referendum for all Town Meeting actions involving expenditures in excess of $200,000 in the aggregate?"
11. Y/N - "Shall Proposed New Charter Section 6-6(I), entitled Police Department, be added to the Charter to establish the Town of East Windsor Police Department as a Town Department?"
12. Y/N - "Shall Proposed new Charter Section 10-10, entitled Power of overrule, be added to the Charter stating a referendum receiving a 55% vote overrides a Town Meeting or certain actions of the Board of Selectman and the Board of Finance?"
Goshen
1. Y/N - "Shall the Regionalization Plan for Regional School District Number 6 be amended to provide that "No Kindergarten through Grade 5 pupils shall be transported from their current local school to another town in the district?"
Hampton
1. "Shall the Town of Hampton transfer $35,305.03 of unexpended funds from the 2018-2019 school year budget to the Hampton Elementary School Capital and Non-Recurring account to pay for future capital projects/purchases?"
Hebron
1. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Hebron adopt amendments to the Hebron Town Charter as approved by the Board of Selectmen on July 11, 2019, except for the specific amendments that are being voted on separately in Question #2 and Question #3?"
2. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Hebron adopt the amendment to the Hebron Town Charter to transition from an elected to an appointed Town Clerk, as approved by the Board of Selectment on July 11, 2019?"
3. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Hebron adopt the amendment to the Hebron Town Charter, to reduce the number of Planning and Zoning Commission alternate members from three (3) to two (2), as approved by the Board of Selectmen on July 11, 2019?"
4. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Hebron appropriate $7,600,000 for upgrades and improvements to the Sanitary Sewer Collection System, and authorize the issue of bonds, notes and obligations in the same amount to finance the portion of said appropriation not defrayed from grants?"
5. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Hebron appropriate $2,400,000 for paving and improvements of town roads and parking, and authorize the issue of bonds and notes in the same amount to finance the portion of said appropriation not defrayed from grants?"
Killingly
1. Y/N - "Shall Section 601 of the Town Charter be amended to prefer residency of the Town Manager within the town and require residency of the Town Manager within 25 miles of town?"
2. Y/N - "Shall Section 802 of the Town Charter be amended to allow for electors to serve on more than one board or commission provided the offices are not incompatible and the electors serve on no more than one regulatory board or commission (i.e. Planning & Zoning, Inland Wetlands, Zoning Board of Appeals or WPCA) at any given time?"
3. Y/N - "Shall Sections 302, 804 thru 810 and 903 thru 910 of the Charter be amended to eliminate obsolete language regarding Boards, Commissions and officers otherwise addressed in the Town Code of Ordinances?"
4. Y/N - "Shall Section 1208 of the Town Charter be amended to require review of the Town Charter not less than once every ten (10) years?"
5. Y/N - "Shall Section 701 of the Town Charter be amended to require signatures of at least 250 electors on a petition to call a special town meeting?"
6. Y/N - "Shall Section 302 of the Town Charter be amended to provide for four-year staggered terms for the Town Council members?"
7. Y/N - "Shall the town transition to a town-wide curbside trash disposal service for residential households?"
Lebanon
1. Y/N - "Shall the Lebanon Town Charter be approved and adopted as set forth in the July 2019 Final Report of the 2019 Town of Lebanon Charter Commission and as on file with the Town Clerk?"
Manchester
1. "Shall the Town of Manchester appropriate $16,500,000 to capital accounts for the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget for the purpose of paying the costs of reconstruction and repair of various town roads, roadside elements, traffic signals and sidewalks, and repairs to Union Pond Dam, and authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds of the town or notes in anticipation of such bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,500,000 to finance said appropriation?"
Mansfield
1. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Mansfield appropriate $50,512,000 for costs with respect to the design, construction, equipping and furnishing of a Pre-K through Grade 4 elementary school, to be located on town-owned property at 134 Warrenville Road in Mansfield, and the demolition of the existing Southeast Elementary School, and authorize the issue of bonds and notes to finance the portion of the appropriation not defrayed from grants?"
Middletown
1. Y/N - "Shall the $5,000,000 appropriation and bond authorization for the acquisition of land and interests therein to preserve open space and farm lands in the City of Middletown, pursuant to the ordinance adopted by the Common Council on August 5, 2019, be approved?"
Morris
1. Y/N - "Shall the Regionalization Plan for Regional School District Number 6 be amended to provide that "No Kindergarten through Grade 5 pupils shall be transported from their current local school to another town in the district?"
Norwich
1. Shall the $5,000,000 appropriation and bond authorization for the planning, acquisition and construction of the City of Norwich Infrastructure Improvement Program (2019), which consist of the improvement or new construction of roads, bridges and bridge structures, sidewalks, piers and wharves, and appurtenant areas throughout the City, as may be accomplished within said appropriation, pursuant to the ordinance adopted by the City Council on August 5, 2019, be approved?
Plainville
1. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Plainville appropriate $5,000,000 for the Phase II Road and Related Improvements Program, and authorize the issue of bonds and notes in the same amount to finance the appropriation?"
Rocky Hill
1. Y/N - "Shall the $10.0 million appropriation and bond issuance authorization for the improvement of town roads and town and Board of Education parking lots, as adopted by the Town Council on August 19, 2019, be approved?"
2. Y/N - "Shall the $7.2 million appropriation and bond issuance authorization to purchase approximately 84.5 acres of real property located at the southeasterly intersection of New Britain Avenue and New Road having a street address of 374 New Britain Avenue, Rocky Hill, and known as the Straska Farm, for purposes of open space and farm preservation, as adopted by the Town Council on August 19, 2019, be approved?"
Seymour
1. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Seymour appropriate $5,000,000 for the reconstruction and repair of various town roads and roadside elements and finance the appropriation by issuing the Town's bonds, notes, temporary notes or other obligations in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000?"
2. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Seymour appropriate $1,400,000 for communications equipment for the town's Emergency Services Departments and finance the appropriation by issuing the Town's bonds, notes, temporary notes or other obligations in an amount not to exceed $1,400,000?"
3. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Seymour appropriate $15,000,000 for a new community center and finance the appropriation by issuing the Town's bonds, notes, temporary notes or other obligations or pursuant to a long-term lease agreement with a third party in an amount not to exceed $15,000,000?"
Southington
1. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Southington appropriate $2,930,000 for cost related to the acquisition of the John Weichsel Municipal Center property and authorize the issuance of bonds and notes, not to exceed $2,930,000, to finance the portion of the appropriation not determined by the Town Council to be defrayed from the Town's general fund balance?"
Warren
1. Y/N - "Shall the Regionalization Plan for the Regional School District Number 6 be amended to provide that "No Kindergarten through Grade 5 pupils shall be transported from their current school local school to another town in the district"?"
Winchester
1. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Winchester amend Section 303 of the Town Charter, Enactment of Ordinances, to make notices available in the Town Clerk's office and posted on the town website?"
2. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Winchester amend Section 1504 of the Town Charter, Adoption of Regulations, to make notices available in the Town Clerk's office and posted on the town website?"
3. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Winchester amend Section 911 of the Town Charter, Competitive Bidding, to make notices available in the Town Clerk's office and posted on the town website?"
4. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Winchester amend section 912 of the Town Charter, Emergency Appropriations, to make notices available in the Town Clerk's office and posted on the town website?"
5. Y/N - "Shall the Town of Winchester amend section 1107 of the Town Charter, Duties of the Board of Selectmen, to make notices available in the Town Clerk's office and posted on the town website?"
