HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s comeback from COVID-19 continues.

State officials continue to tout a rising vaccination rate and a falling positivity rate.

There is more help out there for people who need a little support getting through the pandemic.

A resource fair was created in Hartford to help people get a COVID vaccine, help with their rent, and even get some free food. There will even be free ice cream.

It’s being hosted here at 555 Windsor St. by The Community Renewal Team.

It’s been one week since the state largely reopened and so far, officials say it appears to be working out. Connecticut’s vaccination rate was down to 0.75 percent on Wednesday and the state's Economic Community Development Department said the state’s economic activity is at 92-percent of pre-pandemic levels. Leisure spending also made a big comeback, with many hotels booked solid for Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the developments should lead to more people getting out and enjoying everything Connecticut has to offer this summer.

"Take advantage of this time, we've earned it,” Lamont said. “Our infection rate again [Wednesday] was down I think [to] .75 percent. Think of where we were a year ago, think of where we were just six months ago."

The resource fair on Windsor Street gets underway at 10 a.m.

The vaccine being offered is Johnson & Johnson, which means it’s only one shot.