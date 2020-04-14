HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many people are looking forward to the time when they can go back to how their lives once were before COVID-19.
Going to sporting events, concerts and other entertainment venues are on the lists of many, but a sobering poll is showing the majority of people claim they won't feel safe around large crowds.
A poll put out by Seton Hall shows three out of four Americans said they won’t attend games without a developed coronavirus vaccine.
However, there are many who can’t wait to go back into the stadiums once it’s safe, like Myke Furhman, who is a huge Hartford Athletic fan.
“It's a great environment from the tailgate to the match itself. It's a great time, something that is being missed right now by a lot of people,” Furhman said.
Sports stadiums, concert venues and other public entertainment arenas have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In Connecticut, large gatherings of more than five people aren't allowed.
The ban started in early March when Gov. Ned Lamont banned gathering of more than 250 people, but that quickly decreased from there in just a matter of a few weeks.
Once the ban is lifted, the Seton Hall sports poll found 72 percent of Americans said they would not attend games, and 12 percent said they would attend games if social distancing could be maintained.
See the complete poll findings here.
Only 13 percent of those polled said they would feel safe attending as in the past.
Hartford Athletic, the American professional soccer team based in Hartford, said they will "continue to follow United Soccer League guidance in the best interest of our fans, players, and staff. We cannot wait to return to action, and in the meantime are working hard to support our community and to bring positivity to our fans during this challenging time.”
CEO and President of Hartford Marathon Foundation Beth Shluger heard about the Seton Hall poll, and said she wasn’t surprised.
“I'm not surprised and it is the time we are in. Let's get that vaccine as quickly and as safely as we can,” she said.
The Hartford Marathon Foundation has done virtual running activities for now, but it feels runners will be back when they feel the time is right.
“We look forward to getting everyone back together and high-fiving people at the finish line,” she said.
As for a vaccine for COVID-19, health experts have said it takes a year to develop.
