HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Voters said a sitting president should have to face charges, but the current president doesn't deserve impeachment, according the results of a new poll.
Quinnipiac University released its poll on Wednesday.
"Even though questions clearly linger on the true thrust of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, an even larger majority says impeachment is just not the way to go," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.
Sixty-nine percent of the poll's participants said any sitting president should be subject to criminal charges. Twenty-four percent said it should happen after a president leaves office.
Support for charging a sitting president was 52 to 35 percent among Republicans, 83 to 12 percent among Democrats and 68 to 26 percent among independent voters.
As far as the current president goes, 57 percent of voters believe President Donald Trump committed crimes before taking office. They're split at 45 percent on whether or not crimes were committed during the current term.
Fifty-five percent of voters also said that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report did not clear Trump. That's compared to 35 percent who believe it did.
Despite Mueller's findings, American voters said 61 to 33 percent that Congress should not begin the process to impeach Trump.
Support for impeachment was 62 to 32 percent among Democrats and 63 to 31 percent among black voters.
Every other listed party, gender, education, age and racial group opposes impeachment.
Voters are closely divided on whether or not Congress should investigate to determine whether to bring impeachment charges against Trump, the poll said. Forty-eight percent said yes and 49 percent said no.
Voters also said 50 to 44 percent that Trump does not deserve to be impeached.
Researchers said the poll was conducted between June 6 and June 10. They said they surveyed 1,214 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.
More on the poll can be found on Quinnipiac's website here.
(1) comment
And convicted felons like Joe Ganim should never have been allowed back into politics. Same with Malloy. Once they found out he illegally solicited campaign funds he should have been arrested, convicted, and removed from any chance of serving in CT politics. But a Liberal news station won't create that kind of poll. They're too biased.
