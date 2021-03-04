FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A new poll shows that there is strong support for the way Connecticut's governor has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sacred Heart University in Fairfield released the results of its poll on Thursday.
It said the phone and digital poll from its Institute for Public Policy found that 70.7 percent of the 1,000 Connecticut residents surveyed approved of the way Gov. Ned Lamont has been handling the pandemic.
The figure is up from 67 percent back in October.
Sacred Heart said the poll was conducted between Feb. 16 and 21.
Residents generally approved of Lamont’s ongoing communication to the public, which polled favorably at 73.6 percent over 71.2 percent in October. Respondents also supported how he addressed a plan for Connecticut residents and families, consistent with 58.3 percent in October. Additionally, 51.2 percent approved of the way Lamont has been handling a plan for businesses in the state, which is slightly down from the last poll that showed 53.1 percent in October.
Complete results of the poll can be found on Sacred Heart's website here.
(1) comment
One thousand residents does not give you an accurate poll!
The results are flawed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.