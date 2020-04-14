FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Most Connecticut residents support the governor's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new poll.
The poll was conducted over the phone and digitally by Sacred Heart University's Institute for Public Policy between March 24 and April 3.
The poll surveyed 1,000 Connecticut residents about how Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials have been handling the pandemic.
It also gauged the economic toll on residents and the state.
Key findings
The majority of respondents, 67.2 percent, said they approve of the way Lamont is handling “communication to the public” and were equally confident, 65 percent, about his “overall response and handling of the coronavirus crisis.”
Fifty three-point-five percent reported they approve of the way Lamont is “instilling confidence in state leadership.” When asked about planning, 51.6 percent reported they approve of the way Lamont is “addressing a plan for Connecticut residents and families.” However, only 45 percent reported they approve of the way he is “addressing a plan for businesses in the state.”
In terms of schools, 67.4 percent of respondents believe the state’s handling of closings was managed “about right,” more than a quarter believe bars/restaurants, 29.7 percent, and theaters, 29 percent, were closed too late.
However, 82.7 percent of surveyed residents agreed with Lamont’s decision to close nonessential businesses.
Other key findings
The vast majority of surveyed residents, 91.8 percent, were either very concerned at 66.2 percent or somewhat concerned at 25.6 percent with the financial impact of the coronavirus on Connecticut’s economy.
More than two-thirds of respondents, 69.2 percent, reported the virus has had an impact on their daily life, with one-third indicating their work life, 32.1 percent, has been most affected.
Of those, 33 percent reported they were working from home while 22.1 percent were temporarily laid off.
Among those working from home, 20.8 percent anticipate they will be working from home for eight weeks or more.
Read the complete results of the poll here.
The poll was completed as part of a partnership with the Hartford Courant.
