HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - More than half of voters believe the President of the United States is racist, according to a new poll.
Quinnipiac University released the results of its latest national poll on Tuesday.
The results said 51 to 45 percent of American voters think President Donald Trump is a racist.
Black voters agreed 80 to 11 percent, according to the poll.
White voters were more divided. Forty-six percent said Trump is a racist compared to 50 percent who said he's not.
"While half of voters think President Donald Trump is racist, religion shows an even bigger divide," said Mary Snow, a polling analyst for Quinnipiac University. "Only 21 percent of white Evangelicals believe the President is racist. Compare that to 63 percent of voters who don't affiliate with any organized religion."
In addition to a question about racism, the poll also asked voters about whether or not Trump should be impeached.
Voters said 60 to 32 percent that impeachment proceedings should not happen.
However, they do believe he attempted to "derail or obstruct" the investigation into 2016 election meddling by Russia, 52 to 40 percent.
A total of 71 percent of American voters are "very concerned" or "somewhat concerned" that a foreign government may try to interfere in the 2020 elections, the poll found.
"When it comes to the Mueller hearings, minds were not changed on impeachment or that President Trump was cleared of wrongdoing," Snow said. "One thing is clear: there is near unanimous support for requiring political campaigns to report any information they receive from foreign governments to the FBI."
For more information, including further poll results, read here.
